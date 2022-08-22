Bin strikes continue as no breakthrough in pay talks
Published
Bin strikes across Scottish local authorities are to continue as planned with no breakthrough in talks.
Rubbish has been piling up in Edinburgh where hundreds of GMB and Unite union members in the city's waste and recycling service are striking.
Local authorities have increased their pay offer from 3.5% to 5%.
But Unite said it would not take a new 5% pay offer to its members due to "insignificant detail" about how it affects lowest paid workers.
