Scottish firm ordered to halt legal action in Kenyan tea pickers case
By David Cowan
Home affairs correspondent, BBC Scotland
- Published
A Scottish tea company has been ordered to stop taking legal action which blocked a class action lawsuit by more than 1,000 farm workers in Kenya.
The workers are suing James Finlay Kenya Ltd (JFKL) for damages in Scotland's supreme civil court, the Court of Session.
Last month the company won a temporary injunction in the Kenyan courts, stopping workers from pursing the case.
A Court of Session judge has now told JFKL to halt its legal action in Kenya.
That will allow the lawsuit in Scotland to resume.
Aberdeen-registered JFKL is being sued for damages by more than 1,000 former and current employees.
The workers claim they suffered musculoskeletal injuries working on JFKL's tea farms in Kenya.
They allege they were required to carry out repetitive manual labour with long hours and no breaks, and that they suffered injuries which have left them unable to work.
In court papers, JFKL has argued that the Court of Session case represents an "an assault on the sovereignty of the Republic of Kenya" and violates the country's constitution.
The company described the Scottish lawsuit as "vexatious, oppressive, unjust, unconscionable and costly to defend" and said it will cause the company "irreparable damage and harm".
The tea pickers' legal team, led by Thompsons Solicitors, have previously argued that as a Scottish company, JFK is open to legal action in Scotland's courts.
JFKL is part of the Finlays group, which is one of the world's biggest tea producers with customers including Starbucks. Finlays can trace its roots to a company started by a Scottish textile merchant in 1750.