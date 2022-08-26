Your pictures of Scotland: 19-26 August

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 19 and 26 August.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Matthew Norton
Matthew Norton took his image at Machrahanish. He said: "My boys and I were enjoying a sunset paddle board after dinner. We were getting ready to pack up, enjoying the last bits of light and were joined by a pod of dolphins."
Morton Gillespie
"The serious side of judging as the hopeful contestants look on in hope of a good result," said Morton Gillespie, of his picture taken at Nairn Farmers Show.
John Inglis
Ben Cruachan with a cloud halo in a picture taken from Loch Etive by John Inglis.
David Brown
A Highland cow posing on its way to Husinish Beach in Harris in a picture by David Brown.
Graeme Young
Graeme Young, from Stirling, said of this shot: "I captured this mesmerising stained glass reflection whilst visiting St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh this weekend during the Fringe."
Ralph Greig
Ralph Greig, who sent in this photo, said: "Managed to catch a rainbow touching the ground at the Scottish flag which flies over the Torry Battery at the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour."
Richard Gawthrope
Richard Gawthrope said of his entry: "A picture taken down one of the back streets of Oban."
Ann Baldwin
Ann Baldwin captioned her picture: "Costa del Forth. Taken at sunrise in Dalgety Bay."
Paul Logan
"Too big for my holiday let," said Paul Logan, who came up with this shot.
Catriona Torrance
Catriona Torrance captured this scene from her office in Edinburgh.
Adam Pender
Adam Pender said: "I took this photo on a rainy evening on my walk home after work. The Edinburgh Military Tattoo had just finished and the rain wasn’t stopping any of it."
Alexandra Lowdon
Alexandra Lowdon's picture of St Mary's Parish Church in Haddington.
Robin Blythe
Robin Blythe said of this image: "This little sea slug was captured off Millport bay down in the Clyde."
Chris Bell
A picture of Loup of Fintry waterfall sent in by Chris Bell, from Strathblane,
Joanna Gilpin
Joanna Gilpin came across these swallows having a "pre-flight conference" in Argyll.
Alec Davies
Alec Davies, from Kirkcaldy, caught some beach cricket at Elie beach.
Natalya Revitt
Natalya Revitt said of this entry to the gallery: "During our camping holiday in Aberdeenshire we visited the stunningly beautiful village of Gardenstown. This is a photo of the harbour, including some of the mackerel fishing boats."
Johnston Craig
Harvest time is in full swing in this picture from Johnston Craig, who said: "The combine emerges through its own dust cloud as the harvest continues at Beanston Farm in East Lothian."
Bill Cameron
Bill Cameron took this shot while on a sunset run above Banavie quarry in Lochaber.
John Dewar
John Dewar, from Kilmaurs, sent in this photo of a double rainbow at Minish, North Uist.
Natasha Sayliss
Natasha Sayliss, from Sheffield, took this picture of her son exploring Mellon Udrigle beach.
Jane Heppenstall
Jane Heppenstall said: "A misty August evening in Helmsdale, very cool after leaving behind a hot day in Fife."
John Wyllie
John Wyllie came across this scene near Glenuig. He said of the sheep: "Did it cycle there or travel in the basket? Does it think it’s a unicorn or a duke?"
Lorna Kujawa
Lorna Kujawa said: "I took this photo of my cocker spaniel Tilly as we watched the sunset over the beach at Shell Bay, near Elie."
Simon Kemp
"Met this friendly horse on a sunset stroll near Largo Law," said Simon Kemp, from Orkney.
Colin Mackie
Colin Mackie, from Cardross said of this picture: "It's taken me almost 60 years to see inside Glasgow City Chambers. Just wow."
Dianne Mcleish
Dianne Mcleish said: "The picture of the rainbow was taken just outside my back garden looking east towards the maltings in Burghead, Moray, just as the sun was setting so it gave off the most amazing colours."
Jacki Gordon
"A catch for both me and for this kingfisher," said Jacki Gordon of her shot taken at Linn Park, Glasgow.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics