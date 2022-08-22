Scotland's papers: Energy price warning and abuse victim 'betrayal'Published41 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with Nicola Sturgeon's comments on the energy price rises coming this autumn, the newspaper reporting that the first minister believes the nationalisation of energy companies should be "on the table".Image caption, The Daily Record says Ms Sturgeon warned that families were facing "destitution and devastation" as the energy price cap is expected to reach £3,576 in October and rise to more than £4,000 by the new year.Image caption, The i says that more than 1.7 million households are considering or have already cancelled direct debits to energy suppliers as bills rise fast, according to a poll carried out by the newspaper.Image caption, The first minister said the looming energy price cap rise must "not be allowed to go ahead", warning that lives may be lost as some face the prospect of freezing or starving this winter, reports The Herald.Image caption, The Daily Mail says that victims of child abuse feel "betrayed" by the Scottish government amid claims a compensation scheme has descended into "chaos".Image caption, A survey has found that support for the Union will dip whether Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss becomes the next prime minister and the Conservatives would lose half their seats in Scotland in a general election, according to The National.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports on figures that show patients calling NHS 111 are being left on hold for 20 times longer than the expected time as the public are urged to use the service rather than go to A&E.Image caption, Conservative voters have "sellers' remorse" over the ousting of Boris Johnson as prime minister and would prefer him over the two rivals vying to take his place, according to polling carried out by The Times.Image caption, The Daily Express says people will be paid to turn off their washing machine under a plan enabling consumers to save cash by avoiding energy use during peak hours.Image caption, The Sun leads with the story of Tyson Fury's cousin, who was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester, the newspaper saying that the boxer has urged a crackdown on knife crime.Image caption, The Daily Star says that "lairy German wasps", drunk on fermented fruit, are the "sting in the tail" of a really trying summer for Brits.Image caption, "What a load of rubbish" is the headline on the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News, the newspaper saying that refuse is beginning to pile up in the capital as talks are due on a new pay offer for striking bin workers.Image caption, The Press and Journal says one of Scotland's most recognisable locations has become "swathed in litter", with mountain rescue volunteers called in to help clean up the staircase leading to McCaig's Folly in Oban.Image caption, Tragedy struck at McDiarmid Park in Perth when a man died after falling ill minutes before the St Johnstone match against Aberdeen on Saturday, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Evening Express says the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen could be bought by the city, with officials believing the purchase could "further improve Union Street".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that forensic experts are investigating an attack at a flat in Dundee.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.