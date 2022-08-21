'We've all got to do our bit to keep it clean'
By Andrew Picken
BBC Scotland News
- Published
The piles of fast food boxes, bottles and cans are inching ever higher next to Edinburgh's overflowing street bins.
Only four days into the capital's 12-day waste collection strike and the city centre is already a sorry sight.
But street performer Kevin Powell, who has been coming to Edinburgh's Fringe for 25 years, is doing his bit to try and stem the tide of waste.
Along with residents in the city's Blair Street, he has been tidying up his patch of pavement before starting his daily human statue routine.
"After the first day things were pretty bad," he explained.
"The way I see it is that it's our festival so we've got to try and keep things clean and tidy regardless of what is going on.
"It's not just me doing this, it is local residents and some stall holders. We've all got to do our bit to try and keep the area clean.
"Around this area there are a lot of street shows, some of the acts do dangerous stunts and the last thing they want is a pile of rubbish getting in their faces."
Hundreds of GMB and Unite union members in Edinburgh's waste and recycling service are on strike until 30 August - shortly after the end of the city's International and Fringe festivals.
They will be joined by further strike action from workers in waste and recycling services across Scottish local government on 26 and 29 August, as well as between 7 and 10 September.
On Friday, local authorities increased their pay offer from 3.5% to 5%.
Union workers will be given the offer for consideration but until they vote to accept the offer, the Edinburgh strike and upcoming industrial action will continue as planned.
Noa Barak, of the Edinburgh Press Club cafe on Cockburn Street, told BBC Scotland the streets were "pretty pristine" until the strike.
She said: "We noticed the difference straightaway.
"There is an accumulation of trash, we're doing takeaway more and more as people want to be out and that adds to the problem.
"I would love for them [the striking refuse teams] to get higher wages because I think they deserve it, but it would be nice to have cleaner streets again. It just feels gross to walk on the streets right now."
She added: "It seems like people notice it but it's interesting they go about their day regardless, it's not nice but just something people are dealing with as they go to their shows or whatever they are doing."
Mark Dover, a tourist from United States, added: "We arrived on Friday so did not see the city before the strike but the mess is a real shame because Edinburgh is so beautiful.
"I hope they can find a fix fast because it is so busy with the festival that these piles of rubbish could create a real hazard soon."