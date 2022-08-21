Scotland's papers: Energy rise legal fight and power chief's £11m wage

Scotland's papers: Energy rise legal fight and power chief's £11m wagePublished4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A Scottish housing group joining legal action to attempt to block the energy regulator Ofgem from imposing "unlawful" fuel bill hikes is the focus of the Herald on Sunday front page. The Highlands and Islands Housing Associations Affordable Warmth Group has joined a UK-wide action to raise concerns that the market regulator Ofgem is unlawfully failing to take measures to protect vulnerable customers.Image caption, The front page of the Sunday Mail focuses on the pay of Ignacio Galan, the chairman of Scottish Power parent company Iberdrola. The paper reports that he earned over £11m last year.Image caption, Sticking with the cost of living crisis, the Scottish Mail on Sunday carries comments from one of the Tory MPs supporting Liz Truss to be the next prime minister that "help is coming" for consumers.Image caption, The Sunday Express leads with claims by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that joining the "mighty" Pacific trading block "will mean lower prices on our supermarket shelves". The paper reports that the trade deal could open up a market of about half a billion people.Image caption, Stalking victims arguing for greater protection under Scots law makes the front page of the Sunday Post.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday devotes its front page to news that public bodies in Scotland have spent more than £40m with recruitment companies whose ultimate owner is Tory donor Lord Ashcroft.Image caption, Blair Jenkins, the former chief executive of Yes Scotland, arguing for a revamped pro-independence campaign group makes the front page of the Sunday National.Image caption, Polling which suggests Scotland is more likely to become independent if Liz Truss is the next prime minister is the focus of the Sunday Times' front page.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun reports that a man has been arrested in London in connection with the stalking of a former pop star.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.