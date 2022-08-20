ScotRail disruption continues after strike action
- Published
Some ScotRail services will be disrupted on Sunday as the rail network returns to normal after two days of industrial action.
About 80% of the operator's services were cancelled on Saturday as a result of strike action by Network Rail staff.
The reopening of signal boxes at different times across the country means 19 services have been either cancelled or amended on Sunday.
Both Network Rail and unions remain at loggerheads over pay and conditions.
ScotRail employees did not take part in the UK-wide strike but many of the Network Rail staff involved work in rail safety, meaning a normal service was not possible.
Sunday services between Dundee and Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen and Motherwell and Glasgow are among those cancelled.
Those amended include services between Dundee and Edinburgh and Aberdeen and Glasgow.
On Saturday ScotRail only ran a very limited service on 11 routes in the central belt, Fife, and the Borders.
The latest industrial action affected people who attended the Edinburgh Festival, as well as a number of Scottish Premier League football matches.
The ongoing dispute between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the rail network operator is over jobs, pay and conditions.
Nick King, media relations manager for Network Rail, said the publicly-backed organisation was still hopeful of a resolution to the industrial action.
"We are very keen to avoid more strike dates and keen to keep talking to the RMT."
Gordon Martin, the RMT's regional organiser for Scotland, said his members would rather be working than on a picket line.
He added: "This is not just about pay. This is about the conditions that people work in."
ScotRail previously said it was "very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network".