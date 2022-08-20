Scotland's papers: New council pay offer and £150m NHS private deal

Scotland's papers: New council pay offer and £150m NHS private dealPublished36 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Local authorities increasing their pay offer for council workers to 5% is the lead story in The Scotsman. Union workers will be given the offer for consideration but until they vote to accept the offer, current and upcoming strikes will continue as planned.Image caption, The Herald front page focuses on a new tender document which suggests the health service wants the private sector to work in NHS hospitals at weekends to help clear a backlog of operations over the next five years.Image caption, The Courier's main story is about the jailing of a member of an Islamic State terror group linked to the death of a Perthshire aid worker.Image caption, Ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove has lent his support to Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak, writing in the Times that Liz Truss' campaign has been a "holiday from reality" and that her proposed tax cuts will put "the stock options of FTSE 100 executives" before the poorest.Image caption, Ms Truss' policies are under the microscope in Saturday's papers, with the i weekend reporting that voters "want handouts not tax cuts". A poll for the paper shows that nearly six in 10 people say cash "handouts" would be a better way of helping people with the cost of living crisis than Ms Truss' tax cuts plan.Image caption, Sticking with politics and the Scottish Daily Mail reports the findings of its new opinion poll. The paper says only 29% of respondents support plans for a second independence referendum next autumn.Image caption, Controversial comments about Scottish independence by Tory peer Lord Frost make the front of The National.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that the Channel migrant crisis could continue for five years or longer, citing a government report. By the end of the year, up to 50,000 people are expected to make the crossing, according to the paper, with a potential 250,000 people arriving by 2027.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that the NHS in England is launching a campaign urging people to avoid A&E ahead of the annual winter crisis. Hospitals have been told by the head of the NHS to prepare a public awareness campaign, the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Record front page focuses on former St Mirren and Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson who has has told the Ryan Giggs trial that the ex-footballer had a "fantastic temperament" when he was in charge of Man Utd.Image caption, "Fergie time" is the Daily Star's headline as the paper reports on Sir Alex's comments describing Mr Giggs as "inspirational". Sir Alex said the footballer was "without doubt the best example we had at the club" and "everyone looked at Ryan Giggs as the number one".Image caption, The Sun reports that actor Stephen Tompkinson has been charged and is facing a crown court trial accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm. The DCI Banks star, who the Sun says denies the charge, is accused of leaving a man with a double skull fracture.Image caption, A police raid that found class-A drugs is the focus of the Glasgow Times front page.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports how a dog attack has left a 15-year-old girl with serious injuries.Image caption, Former ITV and Channel 5 news presenter Isla Traquair's reaction to the sentencing of her stalker neighbour is the focus of the Aberdeen Evening Express.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports on the city's bin strike but also the prospect of teachers joining the industrial action.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.