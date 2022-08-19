Cosla agrees to 5% pay offer for council workers
Local authorities have increased their pay offer to 5% as council workers begin strike action.
The minimum hourly rate will also be raised to £10.50 following a meeting of Scottish council leaders.
Union workers will be given the offer for consideration but until they vote to accept the offer, upcoming strikes will continue as planned.
Last Friday, Unison confirmed strike action after members rejected a 3.5% pay deal.
Unite criticised the council body Cosla for taking "over five months to make an offer which we can take to our members for consideration."
Cosla said council leaders would need to discuss council support with the government to ensure long-term funding and flexibilities to limit the impact on public services and communities.
The pay uplift is funded jointly by local authorities and the Scottish government.
The Scottish government previously said it expected local authorities to match the £140m extra pledged by the Scottish government for pay rises.
Strike dates
GMB said the largest wage increases must go to the lowest paid.
The strikes could be called off if members agree to the pay deal.
The first industrial action by Edinburgh council workers over pay started on Thursday and is set to last 12 days.
Unison and GMB Scotland waste and recycling workers are due to walk out between 26 and 29 August as well as between 7 and 10 September.
Unite industrial officer Alison Maclean said: "While the 5% offer is an improvement it is important to emphasise that it comes at a time when broader inflation has now hit a 40-year high at 12.3%.
"Unite's local government committee will urgently consider this latest offer.
"At this juncture the strikes for next week continue as planned."
Inflation reached 11.8% in June.
GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said: "The latest proposals will be considered by our local government committee, but the principle of a flat rate award is a key demand of the trade union pay claim.
"For any offer to be deemed worthy of our members' full consultation the biggest cash increases must go to the lowest paid."