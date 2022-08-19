ScotRail passengers set for weekend of disruption
- Published
Train services across Scotland are set to be severely disrupted this weekend as Network Rail staff take further strike action.
ScotRail will only run a very limited Saturday service on 11 routes in the central belt, Fife, and the Borders.
Where trains are running, they will only operate between 07:30 and 18:30.
The walkout is part of an ongoing dispute between the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and Network Rail over jobs, pay and conditions.
ScotRail staff are not taking part in the UK-wide strike but many of the Network Rail staff involved work in rail safety, meaning a normal service is not possible.
The latest industrial action - which will see 80% of normal ScotRail services cancelled - is set to affect people planning to attend the Edinburgh Festival, as well as a number of Scottish Premier League football matches.
They include:
Hibs v Rangers (12:30 kick-off)
Dundee Utd v St Mirren (15:00)
Motherwell v Livingston (15:00)
Ross County v Kilmarnock (15:00)
St Johnstone v Aberdeen (15:00)
The latest strike action will also affect ScotRail's Sunday services as they are rolled out from a staggered start.
The RMT union announced industrial action across the UK's railway network last month and 40,000 workers across Network Rail are expected to walk out again.
'Widespread disruption'
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has said members were determined to protect their pensions, pay, job security and working conditions.
Network Rail has insisted it made a fair pay offer to try to end the dispute. The company said it was worth more than 5%, but this depends on workers accepting "modernising reforms".
The RMT has warned that it does not go far enough - and that strike action will continue until a better offer is made.
ScotRail previously said it was "very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network".
Which ScotRail routes will run?
The following ScotRail services will run on Saturday:
•Edinburgh Waverley - Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour
•Edinburgh Waverley - Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour
•Glasgow Central - Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour
•Glasgow Central - Lanark: two trains per hour
•Edinburgh Waverley - Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour
•Edinburgh Waverley - Inverkeithing: two trains per hour
•Edinburgh Waverley - Tweedbank: two trains per hour
•Edinburgh Waverley - North Berwick: one train per hour
•Glasgow Queen Street - Larbert: one train per hour
•Glasgow Queen Street - Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour
•Milngavie - Springburn: two trains per hour
Trains in England and Wales will also be badly affected, including services between London and Scotland on both the East and West Coast mainlines.
Passengers have been urged to only travel if it is necessary, and anyone who does so should plan ahead and expect disruption.
There will not be any replacement buses or taxis throughout the period of industrial action.
Anyone who has bought a ticket they are unable to use will be able to claim a full refund.