Man arrested after car crashes into Paisley flats

Car crash in Paisley
The car came to rest inside a flat in Calside, Paisley

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with road traffic offences after a car crashed into a block of flats in Renfrewshire.

Police Scotland said the vehicle came to rest in a property at the Hamilton Court flats in Calside, Paisley, at about 22:45 on Thursday.

Two men abandoned the car but were traced nearby.

A force spokeswoman said both were taken to the nearby Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

No-one else was injured in the crash.

The driver is due to appear in court at a later date.

Related Topics