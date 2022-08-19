Man arrested after car crashes into Paisley flats
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with road traffic offences after a car crashed into a block of flats in Renfrewshire.
Police Scotland said the vehicle came to rest in a property at the Hamilton Court flats in Calside, Paisley, at about 22:45 on Thursday.
Two men abandoned the car but were traced nearby.
A force spokeswoman said both were taken to the nearby Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.
No-one else was injured in the crash.
The driver is due to appear in court at a later date.