MP Margaret Ferrier pleads guilty to exposing public to Covid
An MP has pled guilty to breaching Covid rules by travelling by train after being told to self-isolate during lockdown.
Margaret Ferrier admitted that she culpably and recklessly exposed the public to the virus.
Ms Ferrier travelled in and around Glasgow and between Scotland and London in September 2020.
She was elected as an SNP MP but lost the whip and now sits as an independent.
