ScotRail warns of disruption during latest round of strikes
- Published
ScotRail has warned of four days of disruption across Scotland as a fresh round of rail strikes begin.
Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members oat National Rail will be striking over jobs, pay and working conditions on Thursday and Saturday.
Some services will operate on a limited number of routes between 07:30 and 18:30 each day.
ScotRail staff are not involved in the strike, but many of the Network Rail staff involved work in rail safety.
The disruption will also impact the day following each strike day, so services will be still be affected on Friday and Sunday.
The RMT union announced industrial action across the UK's railway network last month and 40,000 workers across Network Rail are expected to walk out.
This dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however it will affect the train operator's ability to provide services.
A ScotRail spokesperson said many of the Network Rail staff due to take part in the strikes work safety-critical roles, which means ScotRail cannot run the majority of its services.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said members were determined to protect their pensions, pay, job security and working conditions.
Services will run on 11 routes across the Central Belt, Fife and Borders on the days of strike action.
'It has an impact on tourism'
Emmanuel Moine is the general manager of the Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness.
He told BBC Scotland how hotels across the Highlands have had cancellations as a result of the train strikes.
Mr Moine said: "We have had some cancellations and the hotel is 60 or 70% full when we should be fully booked.
"We are in August so obviously it has an impact on the tourism."
Mr Moine is also the chairman of the Highland Hotels Association which represents 20 chain and independently-operated hotels.
He said other hoteliers have noticed similar downturns in business.
"We are suffering from guests not able to travel," he said.
"I've been speaking to every hotelier in Inverness and we have the same problem.
"We had a great tourist season, but we do our best to correct the problem and it's not helping.
"We need to adapt and react as quickly as we can depending on cancellations and how the strike will be on these days."
ScotRail said double the number of services will be provided compared to the previous strike by RMT members of Network Rail on 27 July.
It will operate 378 services on 18 and 20 August compared to 189 on 27 July.
However, the railway will only operate between 07:30 and 18:30 on 18 and 20 August.
Final trains are expected to depart well before 18:30, so passengers are urged to plan in advance.
What routes will run?
The following services will run during the strike days:
•Edinburgh Waverley - Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour
•Edinburgh Waverley - Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour
•Glasgow Central - Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour
•Glasgow Central - Lanark: two trains per hour
•Edinburgh Waverley - Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour
•Edinburgh Waverley - Inverkeithing: two trains per hour
•Edinburgh Waverley - Tweedbank: two trains per hour
•Edinburgh Waverley - North Berwick: one train per hour
•Glasgow Queen Street - Larbert: one train per hour
•Glasgow Queen Street - Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour
•Milngavie - Springburn: two trains per hour
Passengers are urged to consider alternative travel options if they can.
ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson said: "It is very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network and we know this will be frustrating for ScotRail customers.
"Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.
"Customers should expect significant disruption to services on strike days, as well as the following day.
"We are able to operate on more routes than on the previous day of strike action, however, we are still only able to run a very limited number of services on these routes, so we're advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to."