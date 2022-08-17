Disappearance of ex-Fettes College teacher treated as murder
- Published
Detectives are treating the disappearance of a former teacher at Edinburgh's Fettes College as murder.
Peter Coshan, 75, was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh at about 23:50 on 11 August and was reported missing the next day.
Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been arrested and charged.
Mr Coshan, who taught biology at former prime minister Tony Blair's old school, is presumed dead but his body has not been found.
The arrested men are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday
Detectives are appealing to the public for information.
Det Supt Andrew Patrick said extensive inquiries were ongoing to trace Mr Coshan, whose home in Stockbridge is four miles from where he was last seen.
He added: "I would encourage anyone with any information regarding Peter's disappearance to contact police as a matter of urgency.
"Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital so please do pass it on to officers.
"We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team."
Members of the public can choose to remain anonymous when submitting information.