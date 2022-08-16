Woman, 80, dies after being hit by runaway car
- Published
An 80-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a runaway car which had rolled down a hill in North Lanarkshire.
Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 20:30 on Saturday on Willow Drive in Airdrie.
The woman, who has not been named, was struck by an unoccupied black Citroen C3 between the junctions with Pine Street and Lime Crescent.
Officers said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt John Houston said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at what is a difficult time for them.
"Inquiries are ongoing and I am asking anyone who may have information that could assist and has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.
"If you were passing at the time, or have private CCTV or dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us."