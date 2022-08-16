Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei charged with road traffic offence
Celtic footballer Alexandro Bernabei has been charged following an alleged road traffic incident in Glasgow city centre.
The Argentine defender was arrested and taken into custody in the early hours of Monday.
Bernabei, 21, has since been released and will appear in court at a later date.
The left-back signed for Celtic in June in a reported £3.75m transfer from Lanus in Argentina.
Bernabei was an unused substitute for his side during their 5-0 victory at Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "On Monday, 15 August, 2022, a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with a road traffic offence which took place in Glasgow city centre.
"He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date."