Your pictures of Scotland: 12-19 August

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 12 and 19 August.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Hannah Cobban
Puppy power: Blue sky, golden fields and our 10-month-old golden lab pup Doodle enjoying the straw bales," says Hannah Cobban in Perthshire.
Vicky Armstrong
Bright and early: "Sunrise over the Solway Firth from the summit of Criffel, Dumfries and Galloway," says Vicky Armstrong.
Peter Wilkinson
Two deer, or just priceless: "Early morning on Pitroddie Hill in Tayside and these roe deer appeared in the golden sunrise, leaping to start the day," says Peter Wilkinson.
Rachel Field
Room with a v-ewe: "Whilst watching the shoreline in the morning from our beautiful holiday rental near Lochinver, in the hope of glimpsing an otter, this curious mother and lamb appeared," says Rachel Field.
Aidan Robinson
Haar-bour master: "A very low tide at Granton Harbour near Edinburgh with the sea mist rolling in," says Aidan Robinson.
Gosia Tyma McCallum
Blue planet: A rather captivating tidal shot at Auchenlarie Beach, near Castle Douglas, from Gosia Tyma McCallum.
Gerry Priest
Winging it: Osprey over Fife, from Gerry Priest.
Tom Harnwell
Hot shot: The aftermath of a large fire at Harburn, West Lothian, which burned for several days, courtesy of Tom Harnwell.
David McCubbin
Flower power: "I took this at Gordon Castle Walled Garden by Fochabers," says David McCubbin.
David Meikle
Monumental moment: "Lightning as the storm passes over the Ochil Hills and Wallace Monument," says David Meikle.
Nicola Rae
Also fortunate enough to capture this photo of lightning above the Wallace Monument while enjoying the thunder storm was Nicola Rae. "Despite appearances, the house over the road was unaffected," she says.
Craig Bradshaw
Rock'n'roll (of thunder): "Lightning over Ailsa Craig - where my name comes from," says Craig Bradshaw.
Stewart Venters
Strike action: "It was the busiest lightning storm I've seen in years," says Stewart Venters in Methil, Fife.
Danny McCafferty
Cross purpose: "Spotted a deer crossing the River Findhorn into Culbin Forest," says Danny McCafferty.
Paul Russell
Tall order: "The tall ship Belem coming up the Upper Clyde past Erskine," says Paul Russell. "We don't often see them this far up, so this was a bit of a novelty."
Carol Raeburn
All look at the camera please: "These little swallow chicks were sheltering in our garage from the downpour," says Carol Raeburn.
Stewart Beattie
Down time: A diving gannet, taken at Elie in Fife by Stewart Beattie with a fast shutter speed.
Elly Monteforte
Sow me a sign: These bright directions were spotted at Cononsyth Farms in Angus by Elly Monteforte.
Bob Rettie
Tom thumb: "A fantastic night at the Tom Jones concert at Princes Street Gardens," says Bob Rettie.
Hogan
Blooming cute: "Baby Moorhen (gallinula chloropus) with yellow water lily taken at Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway," says Hogan.
Ed Norris
Inching forward: "I found this pre-decimalisation map at my parents' house," says Ed Norris at Ben Nevis. "This was the catalyst for my first climb of the 'malicious mountain' - although on the day it was at its most benign."
Glenys Norquay
Light on its feet: "I saw this young sparrowhawk scanning the area from the top of a streetlight in Liberton, Edinburgh," says Glenys Norquay.
Jessica Stafford Cameron
Family tree: "My son Angus climbing a hill to our favourite tree near Cauldhame Farm, Falkirk," says Jessica Stafford Cameron.
Luke Saddler
Got this shot by a whisker: Luke Saddler made a friend on a trip to the Isle of Coll.
Sarah Sivers
Umbrella organisation: "Colour in the sky supporting neurodiversity," says Sarah Sivers in Aberdeen.
Daisy Banks
Small wonder: This friendly little creature was spotted during a woodland walk near Duff House, Banff, by Daisy Banks.
Tony Marsh
Sling shot: "Foxlake in Dunbar celebrating their 10th birthday with a competition like no other," says Tony Marsh.
Oliver Wicks
Apple of his eye: "My 12-year-old son Oliver took this photograph of Fettercairn church with his new camera on a walk through the village in Aberdeenshire," says proud dad Chris Wicks. "Parents all happy to take phone snaps of the picturesque location while the budding photographer took himself off to the nearby orchard and framed the photo in what we thought was a clever and unusual way."
Louise Dyce
Meal deal? "I think it wanted some of my tuna sandwiches," says Louise Dyce. "I took this shot of a seal swimming in Fraserburgh harbour whilst I was on a coach holiday around the Aberdeenshire coast."
Catriona Wilkinson
Cloudy with a chance of... planes?: "Concorde takes to the skies one more time," says Catriona Wilkinson in the Scottish Borders at Blainslie. "I thought this cloud formation looked a lot like Concorde in flight.
Gordy Macdonald
Red alert: "A friendly little Robin who seemed to want to remind me that no matter the weather, it’s just 135 days (at time of writing) to Christmas," says Gordy Macdonald at Glencoe.
Ray Kirk
Summit special: "James, five, and Ciara, seven, made it all the way up Goatfell," says dad Ray Kirk in Arran.
Anne Wilson
Mane attraction: "This is Prince, we were riding towards Minch Moor in the Scottish Borders," says Anne Wilson. "The purple heather looked beautiful."
Janos Domjan
Dark matter: Camasunary bothy, Skye, courtesy of Janos Domjan.
Colin McVey
Light aircraft: "Arriving into Glasgow Airport, sun through the clouds," says Colin McVey.
Daniel Leadbetter
Having a ball: "Our 11-month-old lab, Munchie, giving a new lease of life to an old discarded football she found in a field," says Daniel Leadbetter.
Chloe Grace
... also having a ball: "Lilly the cocker spaniel chasing the sunset at Milarrochy Bay, Loch Lomond," says Chloe Grace.
Ian Mulvey
A fleeting moment: "Big red ball makes a rare appearance at Port Seton Harbour," says Ian Mulvey, whose catch was the sunset over the fishing fleet.
Carol Forsyth
Pier in: This Portencross sunset scene was captured by Carol Forsyth.
Kimberley Stephen
Sunning up that hill: Bennachie, courtesy of Kimberley Stephen.
Bryan Wark
Looking shipshape: A Largs evening, from Bryan Wark.
Lyndsey Fairnie
Lucky dip: "The kids rushed off for one final swim before sunset at the beautiful Belhaven Bay next to Dunbar," says Lyndsey Fairnie.
Robert Westerman
Set list: "My neighbour Charlie marked his 88th birthday by playing as the sun lit up the bay and set behind Islay," says Robert Westerman at Machrihanish. "I was lucky to be invited along to capture the occasion. Happy birthday Charlie."

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics