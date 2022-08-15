Edinburgh Fringe: Sadowitz hits back at venue over 'racism' claims
- Published
Comedian Jerry Sadowitz has hit back at the Edinburgh Fringe venue which cancelled his show for "extreme racism and misogyny".
The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at the festival after receiving an "unprecedented" number of complaints about the show's content.
But Sadowitz said he left the venue "with no hint of anything going wrong".
The 61-year-old said his act had been "cheapened and simplified" by the decision.
Sadowitz, known for his provocative stand-up shows, performed in front of 600 people at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Friday.
The Pleasance said a "large number" of people walked out of the show as they "felt uncomfortable and unsafe to remain in the venue".
The comedy show operator - which claimed it did not censor its comedians' material when explaining why it cancelled Saturday's performance - said Sadowitz's act was "extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny".
'Please stick to Carry On Films'
However, writing on his Twitter page, Fringe veteran Sadowitz said: "I did a 75 minute show for 600 people that went pretty well with no hint of anything going wrong.
"In addition to now being told there were multiple walkouts and abuse of staff my act is now being cheapened and simplified as unsafe, homophobic, misogynistic and racist."
Sadowitz said his act contains "a lot of silly, exaggerated irony and nonsense, real fake and exaggerated anger and bile... for the purpose of the funny line which follows it".
He added: "I have never once courted a mainstream audience to come to my shows because guess what? In real life I really don't want to upset anyone.
"The show is what it is, for those who enjoy it. The rest of you...please stick to Carry On Films."
Sadowitz also called on The Pleasance to apologise to the people who had bought tickets for the cancelled show.
A stand-up and magician, Sadowitz made his name on the UK comedy circuit in the 1980s and 90s with deliberately offensive and aggressive stage routines.
He has performed at The Pleasance numerous times at the Edinburgh Festival.
The venue's original listing carried the warning: "This show contains strong language and themes some may find distressing."
However, The Pleasance said it did not vet Sadowitz's material in advance and it "could not have known the specifics" of his act when he was booked for 2022.
Sadowitz has won the support of other comedians.
Katherine Ryan, the comedian and BBC presenter, tweeted: "Very strange to cancel someone's entire run for apparent offense when there's a content warning right on the booking page".
Writing on his blog, Richard Herring, said: "To complain about him being offensive is like asking the actor who plays Macbeth to be arrested for murder."
'Completely unacceptable'
In a statement issued on Sunday, The Pleasance said: "We became immediately aware of content that was considered, among other things, extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny.
"We will not associate with content which attacks people's dignity and the language used on stage was, in our view, completely unacceptable.
"We received an unprecedented number of complaints that could not be ignored and we had a duty to respond."