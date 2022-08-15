The papers: Energy bills plea and Scotland's growing 'tax gap'Published26 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald reports that the head of Scottish Power has told ministers they must "significantly" improve support for families facing soaring energy bills, amid calls for the prioritisation of domestic oil and gas production to stop bills surging further.Image caption, The Scotsman leads with the same story, the newspaper reporting that the energy company's chief executive said the crisis needed a response "on the scale of the Covid pandemic".Image caption, The Daily Record says that Scottish Power boss Keith Anderson called on the government to double the £400 support package, warning that bills were "off the charts".Image caption, Three quarters of Conservative voters back Sir Keir Starmer's plan to freeze energy bills as UK ministers come under pressure to do more to address the cost of living crisis, reports The Times.Image caption, "Freeze!" is the headline on the front page of the Metro, the newspaper saying that the Labour leader has "thrown down the gauntlet" to the Tory leadership rivals after promising to block the rise in energy bills.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says experts are warning that Scotland is facing the threat of an "exodus" of skilled workers if the tax gap with the rest of the UK grows.Image caption, The UK government has been accused of "empty sloganeering" after an investigation revealed just 1% of staff hired by the Levelling Up Department were based in Scotland, The National reports.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express says that Conservative leadership contender Liz Truss has vowed to sever Britain's "growing dependence" on crisis handouts with a "radical plan" to boost the economy.Image caption, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to "lead by example" by offering to share her home with a Ukrainian refugee after it emerged the Scottish government is to appeal to Scots to help ease pressure on the settlement scheme, says The Daily Telegraph.Image caption, The Courier reports that a charity dedicated to helping the people of Ukraine by providing food and clothing says donations have "all but died off".Image caption, The Scottish Sun says that RAF display team the Red Arrows is in "freefall" after a pilot was sacked over an alleged affair and a second resigned in disgust at the team's "toxic culture".Image caption, Comedians have "ripped" into an Edinburgh Fringe venue after bosses at the Pleasance cancelled a Jerry Sadowitz show despite previously pledging to defend free speech, reports the Daily Star.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says that actor Alan Cumming has made a "powerful" Pride speech expressing his fears over transgender hate.Image caption, The Press and Journal says the "mysterious" circumstances surrounding a sanction-busting flight from Inverness to Moscow were getting "murkier" as it emerged a UK government minister had secret talks over the controversial journey.Image caption, The Evening Express says there are fears in Aberdeen for the future of the beach food truck scene as permits are overhauled and a bigger upfront fee introduced.Image caption, And a statue to celebrate the career of Scottish boxing legend Ken Buchanan has been unveiled at a public ceremony on Leith Walk, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.