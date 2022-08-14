Police probe threat to JK Rowling over Salman Rushdie support
Police are investigating an online threat to JK Rowling, after she tweeted support for Salman Rushdie following his attack in the US.
The Harry Potter author, 57, shared screenshots of a message stating: "Don't worry, you are next".
The same Twitter account also posted messages praising the man who attacked Mr Rushdie on stage at an event in New York state.
Ms Rowling said she felt "very sick" at the news and hoped he would recover.
She shared a screenshot of the threat, writing: "To all sending supportive messages. Thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)."
The tweet, from an account in Pakistan, had been removed on Sunday morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out enquiries."
Officers had previously investigated online criticism targeted at Ms Rowling over her views on transgender issues.
Ms Rowling is among many authors and public figures who have have voiced support for Mr Rushdie.
Warner Bros Discovery, the entertainment company behind the Harry Potter film series, said it strongly condemned the threats against her.
It said in a statement : "We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions.
"Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York."
The 75-year-old novelist faced years of death threats for his novel The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims see as blasphemous.
He was forced into hiding for nearly 10 years after it was published in 1988.
The man charged over Friday's attack has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, and has been remanded in custody without bail.
Hadi Matar, 24, is accused of stabbing Mr Rushdie at least 10 times in the face, neck and abdomen.
The author has been taken off a ventilator and is able to talk again, a day after being stabbed.