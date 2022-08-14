Scotland's papers: Council jobs warning and JK Rowling death threat

Scotland's papers: Council jobs warning and JK Rowling death threatPublished31 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Scotland's Sundays are a mixed bag of headlines with the Sunday Mail leading on the impact soaring energy costs are having on council services. It claims 10,000 jobs and the future of swimming pools and libraries are on the line.Image caption, "Every last penny gone" is the headline in The Herald on Sunday which also looks at the cost of living crisis. The paper reveals parts of Scotland face "eyewatering" energy bills of over £7500 a year this winter, saying that for some areas, the forecast rise would wipe out the take-home pay of the average Scot for over three months. It reports that urgent calls are being made to provide targeted emergency financial support.Image caption, The Sunday Times claims that financial help may be coming in the form of a £400 payment being worked on by the Treasury. The paper says Nadim Zahawi has asked officials to look at a government-backed lending scheme for suppliers which would lead to a reduction on the energy cap from January.Image caption, The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports on a death threat directed at Scottish author JK Rowling after she tweeted support for Salman Rushdie who was attacked in the US on Friday. It says Ms Rowling is working with the police after receiving a reply which stated "you're next".Image caption, The same story makes the front of the Scottish Mail on Sunday. Ms Rowling had described the knife attack on the 75-year-old Satanic Verses writer as "horrifying news". It also reports that Twitter had not removed the threat from a self-described "political activist" for 13 hours.Image caption, Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak tells the Sunday Telegraph that Britain should designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which protects the country's regime, a terrorist organisation after Friday's attack on Sir Salman. He also commented that the attack should be seen as "a wake up call for the West".Image caption, Pharmaceutical company Valneva is the subject of a Sunday Post investigation which found that the firm, given millions of pounds by Scottish Enterprise to develop a Covid vaccine, has suspended its manufacture. The company - with a base in Livingston, West Lothian, has seen orders from the UK and EU dramatically reduced.Image caption, Scotland on Sunday asks if Scotland be calling time on its long-standing problem with alcohol. "Where is the urgency on alcohol harm?" it asks in its headline as it reports concerns from alcohol charities.Image caption, Tory leadership favourite Liz Truss has launched a fresh attack on politicians in the devolved nations ahead of a visit to Scotland this week, according to The National. It reports that after sparking backlash by branding Nicola Sturgeon an "attention seeker", the Foreign Secretary took aim with a swipe at devolved administrations accusing them of "playing political games" instead of focusing on "priorities".Image caption, However, the Scottish Sunday Express leads with a softer Liz Truss front page. "I'm on your side" says a smiling Ms Truss as the paper officially endorses her to be the next prime minister. The paper quotes Ms Truss saying "we need to be bold" to get through the current economic turmoil and that the UK could be the most prosperous country in Europe.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.