Right to free period products becomes law in Scotland
- Published
Scotland has made public health history by making it the law for public settings to provide period products.
It is the first country in the world to protect the right to free sanitary products with new legislation that has come into force on Monday.
The Period Products Act means councils and education providers have to make the free items available to those who need them.
Since 2017, around £27m has been spent to provide access in public settings.
Labour MSP Monica Lennon campaigned for the legislation which was unanimously backed in the Scottish Parliament in 2020.
Ms Lennon said: "Local authorities and partner organisations have worked hard to make the legal right to access free period products a reality.
"This is another big milestone for period dignity campaigners and grassroots movements which shows the difference that progressive and bold political choices can make.
"As the cost-of-living crisis takes hold, the Period Products Act is a beacon of hope which shows what can be achieved when politicians come together for the good of the people we serve."
Scotland's social justice secretary Shona Robison said providing access to free period products was "fundamental to equality and dignity".
She added: "We are proud to be the first national government in the world to take such action.
"This is more important than ever at a time when people are making difficult choices due to the cost of living crisis.
"We never want anyone to be in a position where they cannot access period products."