Scotland's papers: Rushdie stabbed in neck and NHS angels strike vote

Several Scottish front pages lead with the stabbing in New York of author Sir Salman Rushdie when he took to the stage at a literary festival. "Stabbed in the neck" is the Scottish Sun's headline. The paper explains that Sir Salman has been been subject to death threats over his novel The Satanic Verses since a 1989 fatwa issued by the then-Iranian leader, Ayatollah Khomeini.

The Scottish Daily Mail reports that Sir Salman was stabbed up to 15 times in the attack. It carries a front page picture of the man named by New York State Police as the suspected attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar.

Medics rush Sir Salman to a rescue helicopter in a photograph on the front of The Times. It reports that he was about to give a talk on the United States being a haven for persecuted writers when the attack happened. It also says witnesses described a masked man dressed in black running onto the platform.

A picture of the aftermath leads the Daily Telegraph, which says the author was airlifted to hospital following the attack. It quotes New York Governor Kathy Hochul saying he is "getting the care he needs".

The Scottish Daily Express describes the incident as a "frenzied attack" and reports that the man who attacked the 75-year-old was "quickly grabbed by security".

The Edinburgh Evening news leads with a potential strike by NHS staff over pay. It says thousands of health workers across four unions voted for industrial action after rejecting a 5% pay offer. It means RCN nurses could go on strike for the first time.

The Scotsman leads with the same story, saying the current pay offer amounts to a "real-terms pay cut". The RCN, Unison, Unite and GMB members have condemned the offer and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will re-engage with unions, according to the paper.

"H20h No" says the Daily Record as it leads with emergency restriction being introduced due to water scarcity. It says water is to be treated as a "precious commodity" in Scotland from now on. And it reports that farmers have been banned from watering their fields.

The same story is picked up by the Courier, which quotes a food industry boss who claims millions of pounds' worth of crops could be lost after farmers were hit with a water ban. It says supplies have hit "critical" levels in parts of Fife.

The i newspaper leads with the national picture on water, echoing the view that a drought would shrink the UK's ability to produce crops. Bullet points state that potatoes and maize are under threat, and lack of water will lead to lower yields and smaller vegetables in supermarkets.

Dundee's Weekend Telegraph leads with a story about an attempt to save swans from a lack of water by filling a pond with tap water.

The cost of living crisis is the topic of The Herald's lead, which reports on a rise in the number of people seeking help for mortgage arrears. The paper says Citizens Advice Scotland has seen "soaring demand" for help as people were already struggling to pay bills before the recent interest rate hike. The paper also reveals a rise in repossessions.

In the P&J, a North-East business leader warns the Chancellor that hitting oil and gas companies with a second windfall tax would be "insanity". Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce leader Russell Borthwick says the North Sea is being singled out in efforts to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The National reports on a day of action across Scotland for those involved in the Believe Scotland independence campaign event.

The Evening Express leads with a court story involving an attack on a taxi driver after he tutted at a neighbour's bad parking.

And the Daily Star leads with the headline "Nice, beavers" as it reports claims the "furry favourites" could be the answer to drought conditions.