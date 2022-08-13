Scotland's papers: Rushdie stabbed in neck and NHS angels strike vote

Image caption,

Several Scottish front pages lead with the stabbing in New York of author Sir Salman Rushdie when he took to the stage at a literary festival. "Stabbed in the neck" is the Scottish Sun's headline. The paper explains that Sir Salman has been been subject to death threats over his novel The Satanic Verses since a 1989 fatwa issued by the then-Iranian leader, Ayatollah Khomeini.