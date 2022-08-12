NHS Scotland staff prepared to strike over pay - unions
- Published
NHS workers in Scotland are prepared to strike over pay, union leaders have warned.
Healthcare staff from four unions will be balloted on industrial action after rejecting a 5% pay offer from the Scottish government.
The Royal College of Nursing, Unison, Unite Scotland and GMB members have condemned the offer.
Unite said the offer was a "real-terms pay cut" and thousands of staff were ready to take industrial action.
General secretary Sharon Graham said: "Workers have indicated that they are prepared to take action in order to strike a better deal from the Scottish government.
"Unite will now move to an industrial action ballot, and our members will have the full support of their union in the fight to secure better jobs, pay and conditions."
The Scottish government has been contacted for comment.
It previously said the pay deal was the largest single-year increase since devolution.