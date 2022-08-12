In pictures: Sturgeon moon over Scotland

SupermoonFraser Hynd
Fraser Hynd was one of many BBC news website readers who got a fine view of the supermoon over Scotland.

Clear skies allowed stunning views of the third and final supermoon of the year over Scotland on Thursday night.

The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon moon due to the numbers of the fish appearing in North American waters during the month.

It has also been called the red moon as it often takes on that colour in a summer haze.

A supermoon is a full moon which looks closer and brighter to the Earth than usual.

Sheila Carswell
Sheila Carswell sent in this image from Lamlash Bay.

They happen when the moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit and there were previous supermoons this year in June (Strawberry Moon) and July (Buck Moon).

Much of Scotland enjoyed clear skies on Thursday night allowing for the impressive views of the moon which BBC news website readers and BBC Weather Watchers captured.

Kyle McKinlay
A passenger plane passing the full moon at Glasgow Airport was captured by Kyle McKinlay.
FraserK/BBC Weather Watchers
BBC Weather Watcher Fraser K caught the supermoon in great detail over West Linton.
Bill Crookston
Bill Crookston sent in this image of the scene at Kilmacolm on Thursday night.
Muddy Paws/BBC Weather Watchers
Stockbridge in Edinburgh also allowed good views of the moon for BBC Weather Watcher Muddy Paws.
Tales From Light/BBC Weather Watchers
Another BBC Weather Watcher - Tales From Light - sent this in from Peterhead.
Michael McConville
Another airport, this time Prestwick, was the scene for Michael McConville's view of the Sturgeon moon.
Linda's Local/BBC Weather Watchers
BBC Weather Watcher Linda's Local caught the supermoon over Crook of Devon.

