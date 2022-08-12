In pictures: Sturgeon moon over Scotland
- Published
Clear skies allowed stunning views of the third and final supermoon of the year over Scotland on Thursday night.
The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon moon due to the numbers of the fish appearing in North American waters during the month.
It has also been called the red moon as it often takes on that colour in a summer haze.
A supermoon is a full moon which looks closer and brighter to the Earth than usual.
They happen when the moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit and there were previous supermoons this year in June (Strawberry Moon) and July (Buck Moon).
Much of Scotland enjoyed clear skies on Thursday night allowing for the impressive views of the moon which BBC news website readers and BBC Weather Watchers captured.
All images are copyrighted.