Scotland's papers: New Omicron jab approved and Celtic star arrested

Scotland's papers: New Omicron jab approved and Celtic star arrestedPublished14 minutes agoImage caption, The i newspaper reports on the UK becoming the first country in the world to authorise a new Covid vaccine targeted at both the original Covid virus and the newer Omicron variant. The paper notes the vaccine approval comes after concerns a "damaging Covid wave" could hit in the autumn, delaying NHS efforts to cut waiting times and tackle the backlog caused by lockdowns.Image caption, The Times Scotland also leads with the new Moderna vaccine and reports all over-50s are likely to be offered the jab as a part of a booster campaign due to begin within a month. The Times says it equates to half the population now being urged to have a fourth vaccination. It reports that health chiefs see another round of Covid jabs as crucial to minimising pressure on the NHS.