Breakdown in talks over ScotRail workers' pay
Pay talks between ScotRail and transport union representatives have broken down.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) rejected a 5% pay offer from the company last Thursday.
The offer was similar to a deal accepted by train drivers in July, ending a dispute where 700 services were cancelled for almost two months.
It is now thought that RMT members could be balloted on possible strike action.
ScotRail staff have not been involved in the programme of strikes which have disrupted the rail system across Britain in recent weeks.
RMT members voted against the ScotRail deal by 60% to 40%.
Transport Scotland described last week's result as disappointing, saying the offer was "fair and affordable".
A spokesperson said continued strike action would have "negative impacts" on passengers and would require timetable changes and cancellations of services.
Members of the RMT union include ticket examiners, conductors and station staff.
Union organiser Mick Hogg warned last Thursday that he would ballot members for strike action if an improved offer was not made.
Last month, Aslef drivers accepted a similar deal, which meant they will get more money for rest days and Sunday working, driving instructor and maternity pay, along with a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.
ScotRail came back into public ownership for the first time in 25 years in April, after previous operator Abellio had its franchise ended early over criticism of the quality of the service.
A full rail timetable was only recently brought back.