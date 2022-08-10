Cyclist killed in collision with van in Ayrshire
A cyclist has died after he was involved in a collision with a van in North Ayrshire.
Police said the accident happened on the A760 near to Muirhead Reservoir, between Kilbirnie and Largs, at about 06:35.
The 31-year-old cyclist, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the 37-year-old male driver of the white Mercedes van was not injured.
Sgt Chris Hoggans said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this very difficult time.
"Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or assisted at the scene after to contact officers."
He also urged anyone who may have dash cam footage from around the time of the incident to get in touch.