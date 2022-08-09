Record numbers can't afford school uniforms, charity warns
By Connor Gillies
BBC Scotland news
- Published
Record numbers of parents cannot afford to buy school uniforms as the cost of living crisis deepens, according to one charity.
Demand for the 'Back to School Bank' in East Renfrewshire has almost tripled since 2018.
And this summer has been the busiest period since it was established.
The community group provides brand new uniforms, shoes and stationary for children whose parents are in financial difficulty.
Families across Scotland on low incomes are eligible to receive a Scottish government grant of £120 for a primary aged child or £150 for a young person in secondary school.
Sandra Douglas, the founder of Back to School Bank, told BBC Scotland a growing number of working parents needed support.
She said: "This year has been incredibly difficult. In 2018, we did a hundred-odd uniforms and now we are three times that four years later. There has been no quiet period this year.
"This isn't people on benefits. These are people who are working. Some people have two jobs and still can't manage."
The project works on a referral basis which means the volunteers have no idea which families require help.
Support agencies collate the details of those in need through Women's Aid, social work, money advice teams and schools.
Ms Douglas continued: "We don't question anything. What those bodies say goes. The children are completely anonymous to us."
A survey of around 1,000 UK parents by The Children's Society suggested those with children in state schools spent on average £337 per year on secondary uniforms and £315 per year for each primary school child.
The Scottish government said its nationwide school clothing grant was administered by local authorities.
However, according to its own website, who can apply and the amount of money offered depends on individual councils.
Ministers are currently consulting on new proposed guidance to reduce uniform costs.
A government spokeswoman said eligible families can access an additional grant of £267.65 as well as the Scottish Child Payment of £20 per child per week.
One of Scotland's leading charities, The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), has campaigned for years for better provision of free school meals.
Pupils in P1-P5 currently benefit from free breakfasts and lunches.
But the Scottish government has delayed an extension of its pledge to extend that to P6 and P7.
The SNP Deputy First Minister John Swinney made the commitment at his party conference in 2020, with an expected annual cost of £230m a year.
The universal roll out was expected to begin this month but the Scottish government has confirmed it will not happen at this time.
John Dickie, from the CPAG, said the timing of providing additional free food would have been ideal given the cost pressures facing households.
He said: "Universal free school meals are a really good way of providing additional support to families.
"We would really welcome that commitment to extending it to P6 and P7. The fact that isn't happening is really disappointing.
"We would urge the government to press ahead, work with local authorities and deliver on that promise as soon as possible."
The Scottish government said some eligible P6 to S6 pupils were still receiving free school meals.
A spokesman added: "We will continue to work with our partners to plan for the expansion of free school meal provision to P6 and P7s supported by £30 million of capital funding this year to support expansion of catering and dining facilities."