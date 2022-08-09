Aberdeen woman wins world's hardest ultra triathlon in Norway
By Robbie Boyle
BBC Scotland news
An Aberdeen woman has won one of the world's toughest ultra triathlons in Norway.
The Norseman Xtreme Triathlon involves a 3.8km swim, a 180km bike ride and a marathon.
Eilidh Prise qualified for the event, which doubles up as the XTri World Championships, after winning Scotland's Celtman event last year.
She crossed the finish line at the peak of southern Norway's highest mountain in under 12 hours.
Eilidh, 26, told BBC Scotland: "For me it wasn't a race, it was an individual battle of survival. I never had any expectations of winning.
"At the mountain top plateau, the temperature was 2C (36.5F) with 30mph winds.
"You are swimming in a fjord for almost four kilometres, that was 13C (55.4F).
"It's just you against the elements. The wind, the rain, everything. It was an incredible race and an incredible day."
Eilidh moved to Norway for six months with work, but is unsure if she will take on the gruelling event again.
It starts with a leap off the back of a car ferry into the chill waters of the Hardangerfjord.
Competitors must then complete an epic bike ride over four mountain top plateaus before facing a 26.2 mile run to the top of Mount Gaustatoppen.
Mr Prise, who has a full-time job, said she only secured a late place in the world renowned event.
She said: "I feel like I've done it once, won it once, I don't know if I could ever top that.
"I don't have a coach, I don't have any sponsors. I just really enjoy riding my bike and running.
"I got a last minute entry. I jumped at the chance - quite literally. You jump off a ferry to start with."
On the secret of her success, she added: "I would say the event is more of a lifestyle.
"You need to have a change in lifestyle if you want to do one of these events because they are so demanding.
"You have to want to do it in the hard, tough weather at the weekend."