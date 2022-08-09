Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive 'terrified' hospital staff
- Published
A man accused of being US fugitive Nicholas Rossi made senior hospital staff flee from him in fear for their safety, a court has heard.
Dr Evelyn Millar claimed Mr Knight, a wheelchair user, jumped out of bed and ran at her and nurse Yasmin Bagli.
The man was in Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth Hospital under the name of Arthur Knight Brown.
The pair told Glasgow Sheriff Court the incident happened after they told him he was fit to be discharged home.
Dr Millar, a hospital consultant, told the court she was left "utterly terrified" by the behaviour of the man.
She said the man had become agitated after they told him he was going to be discharged from hospital that day. He had started to complain about his treatment by the NHS.
The respiratory consultant said he became "very angry, very quickly," got out of his hospital bed where he had been wearing an oxygen mask and moved towards them at rapid speed.
"He was inches from our faces," she said. "We were just utterly terrified. We thought he was coming to harm us. It was extremely frightening."
Dr Millar and senior charge nurse Yasmin Bagli ran from the room.
After the incident, hospital management told them to go home and take the next day off.
Under cross examination, Dr Millar was asked if the man could have been suffering from a seizure. She replied: "I'm quite confident what I saw wasn't a seizure."
Nurse Bagli, 27, told the court that Mr Knight had been admitted to Accident and Emergency for "coloristic chest pain and seizures."
The witness claimed that she ran as she thought she was "going to be put in harm."
The nurse stated that she locked herself in a different ward for her safety after the incident.
She added that she returned to Mr Knight's room five minutes later where he was "sitting on the floor" and shouting.
The charge against the man lists his name as Arthur Knight but says he is also known as Nicholas Rossi - the name of the suspect wanted by authorities in Utah over rape charges.
Alleged sex attack
Court papers state that Mr Knight goes by other names such as Nicholas Alahverdian, Nicholas Brown, and Arthur Winston Brown.
He is stated to be on bail from Edinburgh Sheriff Appeal Court where he faces extradition to the USA in relation to an alleged sex attack.
Mr Knight has been stated in court as being a registered sex offender accused of other crimes including fraud and sexual battery.
The man in the court was in a wheelchair and wearing an oxygen mask, mirroring his appearance at previous court appearances connected to his extradition case.
He has denied behaving in a threatening and abusive manner at the hospital on 5 July.