Scotland's papers: Sturgeon calls for crisis talks and Giggs on trial

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon calls for crisis talks and Giggs on trialPublished46 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, MetroImage source, Daily StarImage source, Press and JournalImage source, Evening ExpressRelated Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.