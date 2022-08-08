Wanted man extradited from Brazil to Scotland
A man from Glasgow facing firearms and serious organised crime allegations has been extradited from Brazil to Scotland.
A European Arrest Warrant was issued for James White in 2019.
Mr White was then located in Brazil in 2020 and Police Scotland submitted an extradition request.
The 44-year-old had hoped to halt the process with an appeal to Brazil's supreme court.
The country's top court ruled in November last year that the extradition application was valid and could proceed.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that a 44-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday, 8 August 2022 in connection with serious organised crime offences.
"He had been extradited from Brazil on an international arrest warrant."