Scottish councils to get extra £140m towards workers' pay
The Scottish government has said it will give councils an extra £140m to help them give staff a bigger pay rise.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced the extra funding following talks with local authority body Cosla.
Staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres have voted to strike after rejecting a 2% pay offer.
Cosla's leaders met on Friday to discuss the prospect of industrial action by members of the Unite, Unison and GMB unions.
The council leaders decided they needed more information and said they would reconvene next week.
Mr Swinney later said that the Scottish government would contribute £140m of recurring funding to help Cosla make a revised pay offer.
He added: "Without the ability to borrow or change tax policy, this will have a significant and ongoing impact upon our fixed budget that ministers are taking steps to address.
"Finding a solution must be a collaborative endeavour and local authorities now need to do the same.
"This additional funding demonstrates our commitment to local government and their staff and will allow local authorities to make a significantly enhanced pay offer."
GMB Scotland's senior organiser Keir Greenaway had earlier said that the "ongoing inaction on pay" would increase the "anger and fear" among its members.
Wendy Dunsmore of the Unite trade union had said more action could be announced next week unless a new offer is put on the table.