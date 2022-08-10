Glasgow City footballer Clare Shine on tackling addiction
By Angus Cochrane
BBC Scotland News
- Published
Footballer Clare Shine has enjoyed a dream start to the season but, having survived an addiction "nightmare" and two attempts on her own life, the Glasgow City forward is just thankful to be alive.
It was only two years ago that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon helped publicise a missing person's appeal when Shine slipped out of an Edinburgh house party in her pyjamas, determined to end her life.
She was found 10 hours later and spent the next 30 days in a mental health unit, sparking a remarkable turnaround.
The 27-year-old has spoken openly about suffering panic attacks, being drunk in the stands as she cheered on international teammates, and getting caught with drugs at a music festival.
But she is now gearing up for another Champions League campaign and is telling her story in the hope of helping others.
"I've got nothing to hide anymore. I'm free as a bird," says Shine, a goal-scoring hero for Glasgow City in two Scottish finals and key European games.
GOAAAALLL FOR GLASGOW CITY!! IS THAT THE WINNER FROM SHINE??
TADHAL DO GLASCHU!!! A BHEIL SHINE AIR A CHUPA A CHOISINN??
GOAAAALLL FOR GLASGOW CITY!! IS THAT THE WINNER FROM SHINE??
@GlasgowCityFC 4⃣@HibsLadies 3⃣#SSESWCup #BBCALBA pic.twitter.com/2Q8lgFCvlx
"I have been through turmoil," says the Irish forward, who has released an unflinching autobiography, Scoring Goals in the Dark, with writer Gareth Maher.
"I have been through it twice, three times, if not four. And I have still managed to find myself a way back.
"Some people don't have that opportunity. There's a lot of people who didn't make it.
"I'm really grateful that I still have an opportunity to put things right and I just want to use my voice to be that inspiration for others."
'Rising star'
Shine's problems can be traced back to childhood, when she was labelled a "rising star" after being identified as an outstanding sporting all-rounder. She struggled with the weight of expectation, as well as angst about her sexuality and body image.
The Cork prodigy attempted to "drown it all out with drink" as she got older, telling the BBC: "and then down the line it was drugs until I became really comfortable with who I am."
Nevertheless, by 2015 she had signed for Glasgow City and made her senior international debut.
Even then training was interrupted by anxiety attacks. City's new signing was also secretly travelling home for drug and alcohol addiction treatment.
Shine wants to alter the perception that professional athletes, particularly women, are immune from such issues.
"I want a safe space for people to be able to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel," she says.
The Irish international scored 17 goals in her first season in Glasgow, including a hat-trick in City's 3-0 Scottish Women's Cup final win over Hibs, but her life was spiralling out of control.
A chaotic Christmas period led to familiar doubts about her self-worth. Her flat was known as a "party flat" and healthy eating habits were abandoned.
She spent much of her time day-drinking with elderly men in pubs. There was one rule: "You can only join the conversation if you have a drink in your hand."
Challenging this dangerous drinking culture is one of Shine's key goals now.
"Drink is involved in every social aspect of life – birthday parties, cup finals, league titles, funerals, christenings, everything," she says with concern.
By 2017, any hopes of staying at City were made impossible by her "atrocious" behaviour – including an incident in Thailand involving "cocktails, beaches and skinny-dipping".
She "gave up" on Glasgow, not even bothering to collect her things before returning to Cork.
Another low point came in November of that year, when she twice watched her international teammates while drunk in the stands.
A powerful story of addiction, mental health and recovery.
Listen to the full episode on @BBCSounds now ⤵️
In early 2018, gripped by a developing addiction to cocaine and dependent on cannabis to get to sleep, Shine was crippled with stomach pains, bleeding and a "100-a-day" cough.
Her "darkest hour" came in October with a first suicide attempt.
Shocked into sobriety, she sought help and later earned a move back to Glasgow City.
She enjoyed the best spell in her career to date, culminating in the winning goal of the 2019 Scottish Cup final and a recall to the national team.
The Ireland international describes having regular nightmares during that time about drunken nights out.
"I'd wake up sweating and have to check my phone frantically to make sure I actually didn't do that," she says.
Before long, Shine says she was "living my nightmare".
When lockdown hit in 2020 bad habits returned.
By June, she made the second attempt on her life.
"It took until I relapsed to realise I was an addict," Shine explains.
The City player had to relearn how to stand up as she recovered in the mental health unit of Glasgow's Stobhill Hospital.
When she accepted the opportunity to return to football with City, her mind struggled to keep pace with the game.
Yet Shine, who aims to work in life coaching and public speaking after her playing career, has found stability in her life, while acknowledging inevitable bumps along the road.
Looking fresh, feeling fit and with a European tie looming against Roma, Shine permits herself some rare self-praise.
"I have small wins every day and a massive one is being sober," she says.
"My family never thought they'd never be able to come and see me play football again. And now they're coming over to watch me play in the Champions League."
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, you can visit the BBC's Action Line.