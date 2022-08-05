Scotland's papers: Recession looms as banks rates hiked

Image caption,

The Courier reports that a Perthshire man could have been overcharged electricity bills for the past 17 years. The paper says Roy Brown, 58, took daily readings of his meter at the end of March and was convinced something wasn't right. He contacted his supplier, OVO and was charged £150 for someone to take a look at the meter. After three tests were carried out in May, engineers concluded the meter was fast by 10.13%.