Nicky Campbell's former Edinburgh teacher fights extradition
A former Edinburgh schoolteacher accused of sexual abuse by broadcaster Nicky Campbell and others is fighting extradition from South Africa.
The 83-year-old man – who cannot be named for legal reasons – is wanted by the authorities in the Scottish capital, where he taught in the 1970s.
Judges originally approved the UK's request for his extradition in 2019.
The retired teacher lodged an appeal which is due to be heard in October.
The man taught at Fettes College and Edinburgh Academy, where Campbell says he witnessed the sexual abuse of a fellow pupil.
The broadcaster says he was sexually assaulted at the school by a second teacher, who is now dead, and physically assaulted by a third.
Since he spoke out many more alleged victims of abuse in Scottish schools have contacted the BBC.
The former teacher is now living in a gated retirement community in Cape Town.
His appeal will be heard by three judges in the Western Cape High Court on 25 October.
Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live last week that abuse had a "profound effect on my life" and had been "obsessing me".
Edinburgh Academy has previously apologised to anyone who suffered abuse and insists it now has robust safeguarding measures in place.