Significantly improved pay offer needed, says union
- Published
Only a "significantly improved" pay offer will stop thousands of Scotland's council workers going on strike, a union has warned.
Staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres voted to strike after rejecting a 2% pay offer.
The Scottish government and local authority body Cosla will meet later to discuss the dispute.
But GMB Scotland said this meeting has to result in a better pay deal or workers will take action.
Pay settlements for council workers - apart from teachers - are the responsibility of Cosla and it is meeting with the Scottish government to discuss its demand for more money for the deal.
The Scottish government has urged all parties to find a resolution to avoid industrial action.
Keir Greenaway, a senior organiser with the GMB Scotland, told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland: "There is the possibility of a resolution if the Scottish government can find more money for Cosla.
"I wouldn't say we we're confident, we haven't had a meeting with Cosla around pay since March.
"Our members are incredibly angry, they are seeing double digit inflation and were supposed to see a pay rise in April.
"Our members need a significantly improved offered or they are are falling into working poverty."
Mr Greenaway claimed the 2% offer was the lowest across the whole of the UK public sector.
Strike impact
The strike ballot of about 25,000 council workers from the Unison, Unite and GMB unions was said to be the largest in more than a decade.
Unions have said the strike action could happen after pupils return from the summer break in August, with hundreds of schools affected.
It is estimated that more than half of Scotland's 250,000 council workers earn less than £25,000 a year for a 37-hour week.
Cosla has said discussions with trade unions would continue in order to "reach an agreement and avoid strike action."
The Scottish government has no formal role in the national local government pay negotiations but has urged "both parties to continue dialogue and seek a resolution which avoids industrial action."