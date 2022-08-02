Scotland's papers: Truss on Sturgeon and an increase in revenge porn

Scotland's papers: Truss on Sturgeon and an increase in revenge pornPublished3 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A couple of the front pages focus on a rise in "revenge porn" incidents. The Metro says new figures by Scotland's justice and social affairs magazine 1919 shows incidents have doubled in Scotland in the last five years, despite a law being brought in to tackle the problem in 2017.Image caption, The Herald reports that there were 530 cases of an intimate image being disclosed last year, and a further 382 incidents of the threat to disclose an image. Sharing private, sexually-explicit images online or offline, regardless of the intent, is a criminal offence and offenders can face up to five years in prison and can be placed on the sex offenders register.Image caption, Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon, says The Scotsman. Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms truss criticised the first minister before again ruling out a second independence referendum.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports Ms Tuss said: "I feel like I'm a child of the union, I really believe we're a family and we're better together and I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her."Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on Ms Truss's former leadership rival Penny Mordaunt, who has now backed her for the top job. The trade minister said the foreign secretary has the "graft and authenticity" to win and calling her the "hope candidate".Image caption, The I says outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson blames the 2019 intake of Tory MPs for contributing to his downfall - according to a friend. The paper alleges Mr Johnson believes the group "spent too much time on Twitter" during the early months in lockdown, instead of forging party allegiances in Westminster.Image source, Daily ExpressImage caption, Nicola Sturgeon and her ministers called for the removal of the free book offered to schoolchildren across the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and have put forward dozens of changes, according to the Scottish Daily Express. One of the changes was the removal of a reference to England's 1966 World Cup win, described as "not that relevant in the non-England parts of the UK". The book was designed to tell the story of the Queen's 70-year reign as well as the history of the British monarchy.Image source, NBBCImage caption, The National carries the news that Russia has barred Scottish politicians of all parties from entering the country in response to their stance on the invasion of Ukraine and the aid given to Ukraine after the invasion. Kate Forbes, the finance secretary, and Angus Robertson, the constitution secretary, were among the government ministers added to the "stop list" alongside senior figures in opposition parties. Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister, and Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, were sanctioned earlier this year.Image caption, The lead story in The Times Scotland is on airline British Airways suspending ticket sales. The "unprecedented move" could push up already high prices across the industry, the paper warns.Image caption, The family of Bradley Welsh, a T2 Trainspotting star killed after officers failed to warn him he was being targeted, are demanding a criminal investigation after Police Scotland admitted gross failures over his killing, says the Daily Record. Mr Welsh was shot dead outside his Edinburgh home in a £10,000 contract hit. It emerged during the trial of gunman, Sean Orman, that a witness told police three times about a gangland plot to murder the ex-boxing champ.Image caption, Seven men and four women are accused of taking part in a child sex ring which allegedly involved witchcraft, violence and neglect during a 10-year period, reports The Scottish Sun. The paper says children were allegedly raped at different times while some of the group did "clap, cheer and verbally encourage" as well as video it. It is also alleged the children were forced to take part in satanic "seances" and made to kill animals. All the accused deny the charges.Image source, Press and JournalImage caption, Consumers in northern Scotland have been overcharged for electricity bills for years because of a "distortion" in a UK government initiative, according to The Press and Journal. Ministers are now looking to address the issue caused by the Hydro Benefit Replacement Scheme, designed to prevent higher bills, though it said it was unable to determine how much it has cost households.Image caption, The Courier says a businesswoman from Perth has called for people to go back to their offices after her coffee shop was forced to close. Co-founder Tricia Fox said the Mhor Coffee House closed for the last time on Saturday because of low footfall in the city centre. She believes local employers, including Perth and Kinross Council, need to tell staff to start working from the office again.Image caption, The new organisers of Edinburgh's Christmas festival have revealed plans to expand the city's festive markets in both the old and new towns when the event returns this year, according to Edinburgh Evening News. The paper says other markets will be returning to East and West Princes Street Gardens, as well as the Mound precinct, for the festival which is being taken over by the firm behind the Christmas markets in London's Hyde Park.Image caption, Dundee United has apologised to fans left frustrated by ticketing issues for the European game against AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice, says the Evening Telegraph.Image caption, Evening Express reports on claims no contract was signed for the construction of a new Aberdeen school, prompting a £10m price hike and delays.Image source, Glasgow TimesImage caption, A north Glasgow resident has criticised a "dangerous" playpark within what she believes is a "neglected" estate, according to Glasgow Times. Julie McMillan, 62, has lived in the Wyndford Estate since 1964 and is dissatisfied with the general maintenance.Image source, Daily StarImage caption, The Daily Star of Scotland has a story about a "beer-loving pony" who has been elected mayor but also barred from his local pub.