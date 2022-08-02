Scotland's papers: Truss on Sturgeon and an increase in revenge porn

Image caption,

Nicola Sturgeon and her ministers called for the removal of the free book offered to schoolchildren across the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and have put forward dozens of changes, according to the Scottish Daily Express. One of the changes was the removal of a reference to England's 1966 World Cup win, described as "not that relevant in the non-England parts of the UK". The book was designed to tell the story of the Queen's 70-year reign as well as the history of the British monarchy.