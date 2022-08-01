Ukraine war: Russia bans several Scottish politicians from country
- Published
Russia has banned several Scottish politicians from the country over their stance of the invasion of Ukraine.
Holyrood finance secretary Kate Forbes, constitution secretary Angus Robertson and the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford were placed on the country's "stop list".
Moscow said those involved in the "mechanism of sanctions" against Russia had been added to the list.
A similar ban was imposed against First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in April.
The list published on Monday includes:
- Member of the House of Lords and Former Nato secretary general George Robertson
- Constitution, external affairs and culture secretary Angus Robertson
- Former economy, fair work and culture secretary Fiona Hyslop
- Leader of the SNP at Westminster Ian Blackford
- Finance and the economy secretary Kate Forbes
- Co-leader of the Scottish Greens Lorna Slater
- Greens MSP Ross Greer
- Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton
- Culture, europe and international development minister Neil Gray
- Former lord provost of Edinburgh Donald Wilson
In response to being banned from Russia, constitution secretary Angus Robertson said on Twitter: "The Russian foreign ministry clearly doesn't like criticism of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and dislikes those who support Ukrainian freedom."
Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he would wear the ban as a "badge of honour".
"One day, after Putin's army has been defeated and his government swept away by the tides of history, I hope that I will have the chance to visit and meet with those who have bravely stood up against the Russian regime," he added.
"Until that happens, I will wear this ban as a badge of honour.
"The UK must redouble its efforts to help Ukraine achieve victory on the battlefield, while here in Scotland, our government must get serious about patching the holes in the refugee scheme and helping those who have fled to our shores."
'Absolutely inspiring'
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: "Vladimir Putin's outrageous and illegal invasion of Ukraine has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions more people.
"If the cost of speaking out against Putin's war crimes is a ban on visiting Russia then I will live with these consequences, but I will not stop supporting Ukraine."
Her colleague MSP Ross Greer added: "Watching the bravery of the Ukrainian people in recent months has been absolutely inspiring.
"If the cost of speaking up for the rights of Ukraine, and condemning Putin's war, is a ban from visiting Russia then I think I'll be able to cope."
A number of politicians from around the UK were also added to Russia's "stop list". Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow minister Lisa Nandy were among those banned from entering Russia.
A number of journalists and broadcasters were also named on the list, including Piers Morgan, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards and ITV's Robert Peston.