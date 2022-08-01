England's Euro 2022 success will benefit us, say Scots
England's Euro 2020 success will benefit the women's game in Scotland, according to Scottish football experts.
England won their first major women's tournament with a 2-1 victory against Germany on Sunday.
Scotland didn't quality for the Euro 2022 competition but former players and game administrators believe England's triumph will increase wider interest in the women's sport.
The game at Wembley attracted a peak TV audience of 17.4m on BBC One.
The Scottish Women's Premier League season starts on 7 August with an expanded top division and coming under the governance of the Scottish Professional Football League for the first time.
It is hoped the move will eventually increase the number of teams with full-time players beyond Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City and Hibernian.
The number of full-time players staying with teams in England and the level of investment by its football association and sponsors have been credited with playing a key role in the national team's progress.
Former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting, the country's record top scorer, told BBC's Good Morning Scotland that it was time to capitalise on the profile of the Euro 2022 tournament.
She said: "What we have to look at what it can do for football here in Scotland and the legacy of what they have done down south will filter through.
"Of course we have always been a few steps behind but it gives us also something to aim for. It's not been overnight in England and we are making similar steps forward."
Ms Fleeting said that "how can we keep our best players in Scotland" should be the biggest priority for the game.
Vivienne MacLaren, chairwoman of Scottish Women's Football, said: "You see growth every time we have these major competitions, more people getting involved but this was just out of the stratosphere.
"I feel very proud what it is has done for women's sport and women's football in general. It just shows you the massive step the game has taken."
'Emulate the success'
However, she added that some of Scotland's professional football teams "could do a heck of a lot more in terms of investment" when it comes to their women and girls teams.
SNP MP for Livingston Hannah Bardell, added: "Seeing the investment from the English FA in women and girls' football should make the other football associations of the UK, especially Scotland, think very carefully about how much more they can do to emulate the success of the Lionesses.
"There's a whole generation of girls and young women who can see huge success in women's football and women playing to sell-out crowds.
"That is going to have a ripple effect and we need to capitalise on it now and get more girls and women playing the beautiful game and properly invest from grassroots to professional teams."
Many people involved in women's football here in Scotland are looking at last night's game and dreaming of what might be.
Last night, the TV audience was 17 million people across the UK.
And Wembley stadium was full - with 87,000 people.
High profile games like that do give a boost to an entire sport.
We saw it here three years ago, when the Scottish women's team reached the World Cup.
More people wanted to watch the game, and go to games, and play the game.
But there's still a long way to go.
Because women's matches here in Scotland - even involving the best teams - tend to attract on average four or five hundred people.
That's still a long way short of the men's game.
But there's now everything to play for.
So what needs done to boost the women's game further?
There are only 75 or 80 professional players in Scotland and their wages still lag behind the top flight players in the English league.
But those involved in football have told me when you invest in a sport, anything is possible.
And they'll tell you the success of England's football team has taken a long time.
It comes from a decade of investment, in the players' skills and training.
With good wages which allow women to focus on their game full time.
And the other side of this is having a stage to perform on.
TV coverage makes all the difference.
Right now, there's the Women's Champions' League and there's high hopes that another European league will be set up, which Scottish teams would play in.
That would boost their profile - and boost their sponsorship.