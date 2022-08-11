Scotland's papers: Skye gun 'rampage' and 15 councils set to strike

Scotland's papers: Skye gun 'rampage' and 15 councils set to strikePublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Many of Thursday's paper lead with a series of shootings around the island of Skye. The Scottish Daily Mail says the spree began at 09:00 on Wednesday when a woman was stabbed at a house in the village of Tarskavaig. A shotgun incident later took place, where a 47-year-old man was killed, and in another incident on the mainland, a man and woman were seriously injured. The incidents only ended when police tasered and stopped the attacker in the village of Dornie.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that emergency crews attended the incident but the 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was flown to hospital by a helicopter while the rest were rushed to hospital by ambulance.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express names the man who died during the shooting as John MacKinnon. He was a local father of four.Image caption, The Press and Journal says Mr MacKinnon died at his home in Sasaig trying to save the lives of others. The paper says the woman who was stabbed is believed to be his sister, Rowena MacDonald. The paper names the two other people injured as osteopath, John Don MacKenzie, and his wife Fay, a mental health nurse.Image caption, Unconfirmed speculation suggests the attacks could have been linked to a family dispute, according to The Daily Telegraph. The paper says Kate Forbes, who is the SNP's finance secretary and represents the area at Holyrood, said: "West Highland communities are close-knit, we are warm and welcoming, and this will shatter us to the core. It feels like our very heart has been ripped apart."Image caption, The Scotsman reports that trade union Unite said a "second wave" of strikes by cleansing workers will kick off later this month. Unite said about 1,500 members across waste services in 15 councils will now strike from August 24 to 31.Image caption, The Courier says the councils involved in the second phase are Glasgow, Aberdeen City, Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, East Renfrewshire, Falkirk, Highland, Inverclyde, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and West Lothian.Image caption, The Metro leads with warnings from consumer expert Martin Lewis, who has described the energy crisis as being as bad as the Covid-19 pandemic in economic terms. Mr Lewis again called on the government to take immediate action, comparing their response to soaring prices to March 2020 - in that it was like "watching pictures from Europe of people dying in overcrowded hospitals while we allow people to still go to sporting events".Image caption, The Daily Star also leads with Mr Lewis' warnings, describing his comments as calling on "deadbeat politicians to get off their backsides and do something". Its striking front page features Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as zombies, reflecting comments from Mr Lewis describing the end of the Johnson premiership.Image caption, Energy companies will be told by ministers to "increase investment or face higher taxes", reports the i. The paper says Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi will "demand action" on renewable energy and North Sea gas as part of "planning for the new prime minister", adding that a new windfall tax on soaring profits for energy giants is also being considered.Image caption, Midwives at a maternity unit have been left frightened to go to work because of an unusual and sustained spike in abusive behaviour from the public, reports The Herald. Cheryl Clark, chief midwife for NHS Lanarkshire, said staff at University Hospital Wishaw had been enduring daily abuse for months in an area of the health service "not used to aggression". In one of the most serious incidents, a midwife was forced to retreat to the safety of a ward after she was followed by a visitor to a staff changing room and challenged over visiting restrictions.Image caption, Nicola Sturgeon has been criticised after claiming that unionists who urged voters to disregard her are effectively telling people to "ignore Scotland", according to The Times. Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said she initially thought Ms Truss's plea to ignore her was a joke and that the Tory leadership hopeful was obsessed with her photoshoot in Vogue magazine last year.Image caption, The National carries news that Nicola Sturgeon has said she believes Scotland will vote Yes to independence by a "comfortable margin".Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that researchers at the University of Edinburgh have taken an "important new step" in finding a treatment for motor neurone disease (MND). They found a drug commonly used to treat enlarged prostates and high blood pressure which could treat the illness. Researchers were able to demonstrate that the drug terazosin can help protect against the death of motor neurons in zebrafish, mice and stem cell models by increasing energy protection.Image caption, The Evening Express says a bank blunder has cost a business £800 which disappeared from its account.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports a van driver said he had to run for his life after encountering "knife-wielding thugs".