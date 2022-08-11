Scotland's papers: Skye gun 'rampage' and 15 councils set to strike

Image caption,

Midwives at a maternity unit have been left frightened to go to work because of an unusual and sustained spike in abusive behaviour from the public, reports The Herald. Cheryl Clark, chief midwife for NHS Lanarkshire, said staff at University Hospital Wishaw had been enduring daily abuse for months in an area of the health service "not used to aggression". In one of the most serious incidents, a midwife was forced to retreat to the safety of a ward after she was followed by a visitor to a staff changing room and challenged over visiting restrictions.