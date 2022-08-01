Scotland's papers: No indyref2 says Truss and Sunak's new tax pledge

Image caption,

Ms Truss has claimed her childhood links to Paisley make her better placed than Rishi Sunak to hold the SNP to account, according to the Scottish Daily Express. She said: "Scottish Nationalists accepted that the 2014 referendum was a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and I will hold them to that. You cannot just keep having polls until you get the result you want. It is undemocratic for Scotland, and for our United Kingdom".