Scotland's papers: 'You were warned' and Cox ready for indy campaign

Image caption,

The Prince of Wales took a £1m payment from the family of Osama bin Laden, according to a new investigation by the Sunday Times. The paper reports that Prince Charles had a meeting with two of Osama bin Laden's half-brothers in October 2013 - two years after the Al-Qaeda leader was killed. Prince Charles reportedly accepted the money despite initial objections of advisers at Clarence House and the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund (PWCF) - the recipient of the donation. A Clarence House spokeswoman said due diligence was undertaken and added that the decision to accept the money was down to the charity's trustees.