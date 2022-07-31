Scotland's papers: 'You were warned' and Cox ready for indy campaign

Scotland's papers: 'You were warned' and Cox ready for indy campaignPublished6 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The SNP was warned just months after Jordan Linden became a councillor that he was "not fit" to represent the party, reports the Sunday Mail. Mr Linden quit as leader of North Lanarkshire Council on Wednesday after the paper last weekend revealed he had been accused of groping and sexual harassment.Image caption, The National reports that actor Brian Cox has announced he will be back on the campaign trail to persuade his fellow Scots to back independence. The Succession star told the paper breaking free from the Union was "more important now than it was in 2014" when the last vote on Scotland's future was held.Image caption, The SNP are considering a code of conduct for anyone wanting to take part in a new civic organisation to further Scottish independence, reports The Herald on Sunday. The paper also reveals that the former chief executive of Scottish cricket's governing body received a pay-off when he stood down during a probe into racism and bullying.Image caption, Homesick Ukrainians in Scotland are opting for online schooling to keep links with their home country, according to Scotland on Sunday. The paper also features a picture of swimmer Duncan Scott who won Commonwealth gold in the 200m freestyle in Birmingham.Image caption, The Prince of Wales took a £1m payment from the family of Osama bin Laden, according to a new investigation by the Sunday Times. The paper reports that Prince Charles had a meeting with two of Osama bin Laden's half-brothers in October 2013 - two years after the Al-Qaeda leader was killed. Prince Charles reportedly accepted the money despite initial objections of advisers at Clarence House and the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund (PWCF) - the recipient of the donation. A Clarence House spokeswoman said due diligence was undertaken and added that the decision to accept the money was down to the charity's trustees.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads with the same story. It says the news has plunged Prince Charles into a "fresh fundraising scandal", adding that the prince's judgement is being questioned. Osama Bin Laden is believed to have ordered the attacks on New York and Washington on 11 September 2001. He was at the top of the US' "most wanted" list.Image caption, The Sunday Post reports that 20 more former pupils at Edinburgh Academy have come forward to accuse a teacher of abuse in the days since BBC broadcaster Nicky Campbell spoke about his ordeal at the school. The paper says the teacher, who is now in his 80s, had already been accused of abusing 16 boys at the private school in the 1970s.Image caption, Separately, several papers lead with what a Rishi Sunak premiership could look like. Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, the Conservative leadership hopeful said he would introduce a £10 fine for those who don't turn up to their GP and hospital appointments. The paper says he is positioning himself as a so-called "transformational prime minister".Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express reports that Mr Sunak has vowed to "save the high street". According to the paper, the former chancellor - widely seen as the underdog in the contest - has set his sights on revitalising Britain's 58,000 empty shops and preventing banks from closing cash machines.Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with the fallout from the so-called Wagatha Christie libel case. The paper says Coleen Rooney is now considering a new case against Rebekah Vardy.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.