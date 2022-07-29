Covid infection rate in Scotland starts to fall
The number of people estimated to have Covid in Scotland has fallen for the first time in eight weeks, according to the Office for National Statistics.
It said about one in 19 people would have tested positive for the virus last week, which was down from one in 15 the previous week.
The ONS said this was the equivalent of 272,000 people.
Covid rates have also started to fall in England and Wales after rising across the UK since the start of June.
An estimated one in 20 people had the virus in England last week, and one in 19 in Wales.
Scotland had seen its Covid rates rise during the previous seven weeks, with the country having had the highest rate in the UK for nine weeks in a row.
But the recent drop in Scottish cases has left Northern Ireland with the highest rate at one in 16.
