Covid infection rate in Scotland starts to fall
The number of people estimated to have Covid in Scotland has fallen for the first time in eight weeks, according to the Office for National Statistics.
It said about one in 19 people would have tested positive for the virus last week, which was down from one in 15 the previous week.
The ONS said this was the equivalent of 272,000 people.
Covid rates have also started to fall in England and Wales after rising across the UK since the start of June.
An estimated one in 20 people had the virus in England last week, and one in 19 in Wales.
Scotland had seen its Covid rates rise during the previous seven weeks, with the country having had the highest rate in the UK for nine weeks in a row.
But the recent drop in Scottish cases has left Northern Ireland with the highest rate at one in 16, although the situation there was described in the latest ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey as "uncertain".
Hospital figures
In the week ending 24 July there were 31 new admissions to Intensive Care Units with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19, an increase of five from the previous week.
There were, on average, 1,660 patients in hospital with Covid, a 6.3% decrease.
It is not known how many were being treated for Covid, or how many were receiving treatment for other conditions.
The new Public Health Scotland Covid-19 statistical report, published on Wednesday now quotes the ONS figure for case numbers rather than its usual figure for reported cases.
The ONS sampling is considered a better indicator than the PHS data as so few people are now reporting test results.
'Welcome decreases'
Meanwhile, the National Records of Scotland data shows there were 92 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week ending 24 July, eight more than the previous week.
Latest figures show there have been 15,274 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
Sarah Crofts, ONS head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: "Our most recent data suggest that we may now be over the peak of the latest wave of infections across the UK, although rates still remain among the highest seen during the course of the pandemic.
"We have seen welcome decreases among most parts of the UK and in all age groups. With summer holidays starting [in some parts of the UK] and more people travelling, we will continue to closely monitor the data."