Scotland's drug deaths total down for first time in eight years
The number of people who died of drug misuse in Scotland last year dropped slightly to 1,330 - the first time the figure has been down in eight years.
The National Records for Scotland figures showed there were nine fewer deaths than the 1,339 recorded the previous year.
However, Scotland continues to have by far the highest drug death rate recorded by any country in Europe.
The upward trend had been accelerating since 2013.
The latest figure of 1,330 is still the second highest annual total on record.
Of those who died from misuse of drugs, 65% were aged between 35 and 54 and more than two thirds (70%) were men.
Dundee city had the highest drug misuse death rate of all local authority areas (45.2 per 100,000 population for the five-year period 2017-2021), followed by Glasgow city (44.4) and Inverclyde (35.7)
It comes after the head of Scotland's drug deaths taskforce called for an overhaul of addiction services and reform of drugs laws to halt overdose deaths.
