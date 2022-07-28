Scotland's drug deaths total down for first time in eight years
The number of people who died of drug misuse in Scotland last year dropped slightly to 1,330 - the first time the figure has been down in eight years.
National Records for Scotland (NRS) statistics showed there were nine fewer deaths than the 1,339 recorded the previous year.
However, Scotland continues to have by far the highest drug death rate recorded by any country in Europe.
The upward trend had been accelerating since 2013.
The latest figure of 1,330 is still the second highest annual total on record and Scotland's drug misuse rate remains around 3.7 times that for the UK as a whole.
Of those who died from misuse of drugs in Scotland, 65% were aged between 35 and 54 and more than two thirds (70%) were men.
Dundee city had the highest death rate of all local authority areas (45.2 per 100,000 population for the five-year period 2017-2021), followed by Glasgow city (44.4) and Inverclyde (35.7).
In 93% of all drug misuse deaths, more than one drug was found to be present in the body.
Opiates or opioids - such as heroin, morphine and methadone - were implicated in 84% of the deaths.
A total of 69% involved benzodiazepines, such as diazepam and etizolam.
It comes after the head of Scotland's drug deaths taskforce called for an overhaul of addiction services and reform of drugs laws to halt overdose deaths.
David Mr Strang - a former chief inspector of prisons and ex-chief constable of Lothian and Borders Police - echoed earlier calls for a "public health approach" to the crisis.
Julie Ramsay, vital events statistician at NRS, said: "Drug misuse deaths have increased substantially over the past few decades - there were more than five times as many deaths in 2021 compared with 1996.
"In 2021, after adjusting for age, people in the most deprived areas were more than 15 times as likely to have a drug misuse death as those in the least deprived areas. This ratio has widened over the past two decades."
Last month, a Public Health Scotland report revealed addiction services are still missing key targets for treatment despite increased investment.
It followed a watchdog calling for more transparency in how extra money was being spent by services tackling drug deaths.
Opposition parties insist cuts to drug rehab and addiction programmes by the Scottish government have been a major reason for increased drug deaths in recent years.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously admitted that the number of deaths was "indefensible" and "a national disgrace", and that her government had not done enough to tackle the problem.
Last year, the Scottish government pledged to spend an extra £250m over five years in an attempt to reduce the number of deaths, including £20m a year on increasing the number of residential rehabilitation beds across the country.
The Scottish Drug Death Taskforce, which was set up in 2019, has also been working to increase the distribution of Naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of an opiate-related overdose.
In January, the previous head of the taskforce, Professor Catriona Matheson, told BBC Scotland she resigned as she was not prepared to do a "rush job" by publishing its final report six months early.