Council leader quits amid sexual harassment claims
The leader of North Lanarkshire Council has resigned after being accused of groping and sexual harassment.
Allegations about the SNP's Jordan Linden were originally published in the Sunday Mail newspaper.
The 27-year-old was made leader of the council following the elections in May.
A council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the chief executive has received a letter from Councillor Jordan Linden resigning his role as leader of the council.
"A new leader will be elected at a meeting of the council to be held in due course."
The allegations against Mr Linden, a former chairman of the Scottish Youth Parliament, date back to 2019.