Witness protection threw my life into turmoil
By Hayley Jarvis
BBC Scotland reporter
- Published
Reece was just 11 and had been playing outside with friends when he returned home to find two men waiting with news that would change his life.
"I just remember when I walked in, there were these two tall guys and they had very smart suits on," he says.
"All my bags and stuff were packed and I just remember them telling me we were going on a little trip."
Reece's mother was a witness in a murder investigation and the men at his home in the south of Glasgow were there to take them into a witness protection programme.
"It was a bit fun at first," Reece says.
"I thought it was great. I was going to all these hotels, we were getting food, it just felt like kind of fun and adventurous.
"Then, as time started going on, I started to recognise that it wasn't ending."
The UK Protected Persons Service, run by the National Crime Agency (NCA), provides protection to witnesses judged to be at risk of serious harm. This usually involves moving them out of their home area to a safe location.
According to the NCA website, thousands of cases have been dealt with by the Protected Persons Units during the past 20 years.
Reece, who is now 25, says no-one explained what was happening to him and moving from place to place threw his life "into turmoil."
He says he missed his friends and found it hard to fit in to his new school. Meanwhile, his mother's mental health seriously deteriorated.
"Before the shooting, she had a lot of issues and stuff like that, but she was very strong, nothing got her down, nothing could faze her," Reece says.
"After the shooting, I don't know what happened, it was like I started to notice that she wasn't her anymore," he says.
"Her mental health really hit rock bottom and every year since it just seemed to get worse until eventually she passed away." She was 45.
Reece says he and his mother were in witness protection for more than four years but the trauma had a lasting impact, leading to problems at school and run-ins with the police.
"When I was 18 to 20, that's when I started getting in trouble with the law," Reece says.
"I'd been in trouble a lot throughout my younger years but that hadn't resulted in court.
"I was drinking a lot, maybe five nights a week. I was going to parties a lot, taking drugs a lot - I just thought I was having fun. I was being 18, I was newly gay, I was newly single."
"At first, to me it looked like it was an escape from what was going on and I guess it was to an extent, but it was an escape that just wasn't that healthy."
Our Justice
When Reece was 20 a court judge told him to see a GP. He was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.
"A lot of people might not like having the diagnosis but for me personally I feel it gave me a kind of answer to what I needed to start working on myself for the better," he says.
Now 25, Reece is sharing his story in a podcast made by Community Justice Scotland and the Empathy Museum.
He was one of three young people who co-produced the Our Justice series which aims to raise awareness of the criminal justice system in Scotland.
During the episodes Reece explains how he has turned his life around.
He is now studying for a degree in social work, volunteering for the Prince's Trust and giving TED talks on mental health. He wants to go on to produce documentaries.
He hopes his experience will give other young people hope that they can overcome trauma.
"Five or six years ago I was standing in front of a court, crying to a judge, thinking that my life was completely over, that I was never going to have a life, that I was done basically," he says.
"Six years on I've done so much work and I'm proud of the work that I've done,"
"I want people to take away you can do it and you can get through all of it."